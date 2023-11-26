Who's Playing

Sacred Heart Pioneers @ Saint Joseph's Hawks

Current Records: Sacred Heart 4-2, Saint Joseph's 3-2

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

What to Know

The Sacred Heart Pioneers will head out on the road to face off against the Saint Joseph's Hawks at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 21.2% better than the opposition, a fact Sacred Heart proved on Tuesday. They came out on top against the Bearcats by a score of 89-75. The win made it back-to-back wins for Sacred Heart.

Meanwhile, the Hawks couldn't handle the Wildcats on Monday and fell 96-88. Saint Joseph's has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Erik Reynolds II, who scored 28 points along with 5 assists. Another player making a difference was Xzayvier Brown, who scored 17 points along with 6 assists and 6 rebounds.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 4-2.

While only Sacred Heart took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking forward, Saint Joseph's is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 10.5 points. Both teams have both performed well against the spread, with Sacred Heart at 4-1 and Saint Joseph's at 1-0 ATS.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Sacred Heart have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Saint Joseph's struggles in that department as they've been even better at 41.2 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Saint Joseph's is a big 10.5-point favorite against Sacred Heart, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hawks as a 11-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 150.5 points.

Series History

Saint Joseph's won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.