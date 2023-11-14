Who's Playing

Stonehill College Skyhawks @ Saint Joseph's Hawks

Current Records: Stonehill College 1-2, Saint Joseph's 2-0

How To Watch

What to Know

The Saint Joseph's Hawks will be playing at home against the Stonehill College Skyhawks at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena. Stonehill College took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Saint Joseph's, who comes in off a win.

Last Friday, the Hawks were able to grind out a solid victory over the Quakers, taking the game 69-61. The win made it back-to-back wins for Saint Joseph's.

Lynn Greer III was the offensive standout of the match as he dropped a double-double on 13 points and 11 assists.

Stonehill College was no doubt aware that the odds were against they in their matchup with UConn but that awareness did nothing to prevent the predicted outcome. It's going to take some time for the Skyhawks to recover from the 107-67 bruising that the Huskies dished out on Saturday. Stonehill College was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 52-30.

Stonehill College's loss came about despite a quality game from Jackson Benigni, who earned 22 points.

The Hawks' victory bumped their record up to 2-0. As for the Skyhawks, they now have a losing record at 1-2.

Looking ahead, Saint Joseph's is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 18 points. They finished last season with a 17-13 record against the spread.

Odds

Saint Joseph's is a big 18-point favorite against Stonehill College, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 18-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 141 points.

