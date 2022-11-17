Who's Playing

Albany @ Saint Joseph's

Current Records: Albany 2-2; Saint Joseph's 1-1

What to Know

The Saint Joseph's Hawks' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Albany Great Danes at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 17 at Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena. The Hawks earned a 67-64 win in their most recent matchup against Albany in January of last year.

Things were close when Saint Joseph's and the Lafayette Leopards clashed on Monday, but Saint Joseph's ultimately edged out the opposition 63-59. The overall outcome was to be expected, but Lafayette made it more of a contest than the oddsmakers had predicted.

Meanwhile, Albany had enough points to win and then some against the Union (NY) Dutchmen on Monday, taking their game 87-75.

Their wins bumped Saint Joseph's to 1-1 and the Great Danes to 2-2. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Saint Joseph's won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.