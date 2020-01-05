Watch Saint Joseph's vs. Dayton: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NCAAB game
How to watch Saint Joseph's vs. Dayton basketball game
Who's Playing
Dayton @ Saint Joseph's
Current Records: Dayton 12-2; Saint Joseph's 3-10
What to Know
The #20 Dayton Flyers are on the road again on Sunday and play against the Saint Joseph's Hawks at 1 p.m. ET at Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena. Dayton is coming into the matchup hot, having won three in a row.
The Flyers entered their game last week as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They put the hurt on the La Salle Explorers with a sharp 84-58 win. Dayton's F Obi Toppin was one of the most active players for the squad as he had 20 points in addition to seven boards.
Meanwhile, if Saint Joseph's was hoping to start the new year off on the right foot, then they sure slipped up. The new year "welcomed" them with an 84-52 whooping from the Richmond Spiders last Thursday. G Cameron Brown (11 points) and F Myles Douglas (9 points) were the top scorers for Saint Joseph's.
Dayton's victory brought them up to 12-2 while Saint Joseph's' loss pulled them down to 3-10. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Dayton rank eighth in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 83.3 on average. But Saint Joseph's enters the contest with only 81.8 points allowed per game on average, good for seventh best in college basketball. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Flyers are a big 16.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Flyers as a 17-point favorite.
Over/Under: 154
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Saint Joseph's have won three out of their last five games against Dayton.
- Jan 29, 2019 - Dayton 75 vs. Saint Joseph's 64
- Jan 17, 2018 - Saint Joseph's 81 vs. Dayton 65
- Feb 07, 2017 - Dayton 77 vs. Saint Joseph's 70
- Mar 12, 2016 - Saint Joseph's 82 vs. Dayton 79
- Feb 17, 2016 - Saint Joseph's 79 vs. Dayton 70
-
