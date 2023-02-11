Who's Playing

George Washington @ Saint Joseph's

Current Records: George Washington 12-12; Saint Joseph's 12-12

What to Know

The Saint Joseph's Hawks and the George Washington Colonials are even-steven against one another since February of 2016 (4-4), but not for long. The Hawks and George Washington will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 1 p.m. ET Saturday at Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Saint Joseph's didn't have too much trouble with the Loyola Chicago Ramblers on the road on Wednesday as they won 83-71. Saint Joseph's relied on the efforts of guard Erik Reynolds II, who had 24 points, and guard Cameron Brown, who shot 5-for-11 from downtown and finished with 22 points and five rebounds.

Meanwhile, George Washington sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 107-105 win over the Richmond Spiders on Wednesday. George Washington's success was spearheaded by the efforts of guard Brendan Adams, who shot 9-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 35 points and six assists, and guard James Bishop, who posted a double-double on 33 points and ten dimes.

The Hawks are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights Dec. 3 easily too and instead slipped up with a 97-80. In other words, don't count the Colonials out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.00

Odds

The Hawks are a 4.5-point favorite against the Colonials, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hawks as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Saint Joseph's and George Washington both have four wins in their last eight games.