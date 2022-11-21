Who's Playing

Georgia @ Saint Joseph's

Current Records: Georgia 3-1; Saint Joseph's 2-1

What to Know

The Georgia Bulldogs will take on the Saint Joseph's Hawks at 8:30 p.m. ET Monday at Ocean Center. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

UGA sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 65-61 victory over the Bucknell Bison this past Friday. The Bulldogs' guard Terry Roberts filled up the stat sheet, picking up 20 points and six assists along with nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, everything went Saint Joseph's' way against the Albany Great Danes this past Thursday as they made off with a 99-79 win.

UGA is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in all their past four games, so buyers beware.

The wins brought UGA up to 3-1 and Saint Joseph's to 2-1. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Bulldogs are sixth worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 17.3 on average. The Hawks have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the 39th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Ocean Center -- Daytona Beach, Florida

Ocean Center -- Daytona Beach, Florida TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Odds

The Bulldogs are a 3.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.