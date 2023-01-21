Who's Playing

Massachusetts @ Saint Joseph's

Current Records: Massachusetts 11-7; Saint Joseph's 8-10

What to Know

The Saint Joseph's Hawks haven't won a game against the Massachusetts Minutemen since Feb. 2 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. The Hawks and UMass will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 1 p.m. ET at Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena. Saint Joseph's will be strutting in after a victory while UMass will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Saint Joseph's didn't have too much trouble with the La Salle Explorers on the road on Monday as they won 71-59. Saint Joseph's' success was spearheaded by the efforts of guard Erik Reynolds II, who had 19 points in addition to five boards, and guard Cameron Brown, who had 20 points.

Meanwhile, the Minutemen were expected to have a tough go of it on Tuesday, and, well, they did. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 83-55 to the VCU Rams. Guard Rahsool Diggins wasn't much of a difference maker for UMass; Diggins played for 27 minutes but put up just seven points on 3-for-10 shooting.

The Hawks are now 8-10 while UMass sits at 11-7. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Saint Joseph's has only been able to knock down 42.10% percent of their shots, which is the 48th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. UMasses have had an even harder time: they have only been able to knock down 41.50% percent of their shots, which is the 30th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It could be a slow afternoon.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Where: Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Massachusetts have won eight out of their last 12 games against Saint Joseph's.