Who's Playing

Richmond @ Saint Joseph's

Current Records: Richmond 14-15; Saint Joseph's 13-16

What to Know

Get ready for an Atlantic 10 battle as the Richmond Spiders and the Saint Joseph's Hawks will face off at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The contest between Richmond and the VCU Rams last week was not a total blowout, but with the Spiders falling 73-58 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. A silver lining for Richmond was the play of center Neal Quinn, who had 21 points in addition to six boards. Quinn hadn't helped his team much against the Saint Louis Billikens last Tuesday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, the matchup between Saint Joseph's and the St. Bonaventure Bonnies on Sunday was not particularly close, with Saint Joseph's falling 89-76. Guard Cameron Brown had a rough day: he played for 35 minutes but put up just seven points on 3-for-12 shooting and four turnovers.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Richmond is expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 5-11-1 against the spread when favored.

The Spiders are now 14-15 while the Hawks sit at 13-16. Richmond is 8-6 after losses this year, Saint Joseph's 7-8.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $19.00

Odds

The Spiders are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Hawks as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Saint Joseph's have won five out of their last eight games against Richmond.