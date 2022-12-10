Who's Playing

St. Peter's @ Saint Joseph's

Current Records: St. Peter's 4-4; Saint Joseph's 3-5

What to Know

The St. Peter's Peacocks will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena at 1 p.m. ET Saturday.

The game between the Peacocks and the Fairfield Stags on Saturday was not a total blowout, but with St. Peter's falling 67-55 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.

Meanwhile, the Saint Joseph's Hawks came up short against the Temple Owls on Tuesday, falling 70-60. One thing holding the Hawks back was the mediocre play of guard Lynn Greer III, who did not have his best game: he finished with only six points on 3-for-10 shooting in his 26 minutes on the court.

St. Peter's is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 0-2 ATS when expected to lose.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.10

Odds

The Hawks are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Peacocks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hawks as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.