Who's Playing
VCU @ Saint Joseph's
Current Records: VCU 20-7; Saint Joseph's 13-14
What to Know
The Saint Joseph's Hawks will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Hawks and the VCU Rams will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena. Saint Joseph's hasn't won a game against VCU since Jan. 3 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought.
Saint Joseph's was just a bucket short of a victory this past Saturday and fell 76-75 to the Davidson Wildcats. Saint Joseph's got double-digit scores from five players: guard Cameron Brown (17), guard Erik Reynolds II (16), forward Ejike Obinna (15), forward Rasheer Fleming (14), and guard Lynn Greer III (13). Brown had some trouble finding his footing against the Duquesne Dukes this past Wednesday, so this was a step in the right direction.
Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the matchup between VCU and the Fordham Rams this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as VCU wrapped it up with an 80-61 win at home. VCU's guard Adrian Baldwin Jr. did his thing and dropped a double-double on 13 points and ten assists in addition to six steals.
VCU's win lifted them to 20-7 while Saint Joseph's' defeat dropped them down to 13-14. If VCU want to win, they will need to focus on stopping Saint Joseph's' Ejike Obinna, who had 15 points along with nine boards, and Cameron Brown, who had 17 points in addition to nine rebounds. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
VCU have won six out of their last eight games against Saint Joseph's.
- Jan 22, 2022 - VCU 70 vs. Saint Joseph's 54
- Dec 30, 2020 - VCU 80 vs. Saint Joseph's 64
- Jan 21, 2020 - VCU 73 vs. Saint Joseph's 60
- Mar 08, 2019 - VCU 75 vs. Saint Joseph's 63
- Jan 03, 2018 - Saint Joseph's 87 vs. VCU 81
- Feb 14, 2017 - VCU 91 vs. Saint Joseph's 81
- Mar 13, 2016 - Saint Joseph's 87 vs. VCU 74
- Jan 05, 2016 - VCU 85 vs. Saint Joseph's 82