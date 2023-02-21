Who's Playing

VCU @ Saint Joseph's

Current Records: VCU 20-7; Saint Joseph's 13-14

What to Know

The Saint Joseph's Hawks will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Hawks and the VCU Rams will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena. Saint Joseph's hasn't won a game against VCU since Jan. 3 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought.

Saint Joseph's was just a bucket short of a victory this past Saturday and fell 76-75 to the Davidson Wildcats. Saint Joseph's got double-digit scores from five players: guard Cameron Brown (17), guard Erik Reynolds II (16), forward Ejike Obinna (15), forward Rasheer Fleming (14), and guard Lynn Greer III (13). Brown had some trouble finding his footing against the Duquesne Dukes this past Wednesday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the matchup between VCU and the Fordham Rams this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as VCU wrapped it up with an 80-61 win at home. VCU's guard Adrian Baldwin Jr. did his thing and dropped a double-double on 13 points and ten assists in addition to six steals.

VCU's win lifted them to 20-7 while Saint Joseph's' defeat dropped them down to 13-14. If VCU want to win, they will need to focus on stopping Saint Joseph's' Ejike Obinna, who had 15 points along with nine boards, and Cameron Brown, who had 17 points in addition to nine rebounds. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

VCU have won six out of their last eight games against Saint Joseph's.