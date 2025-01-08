Who's Playing

St. Bona. Bonnies @ Saint Louis Billikens

Current Records: St. Bona. 14-1, Saint Louis 9-6

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic 10 matchup on schedule as the St. Bona. Bonnies and the Saint Louis Billikens are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Chaifetz Arena. Each of these teams will be fighting to keep a win streak alive as the Bonnies come in on eight and the Billikens on three.

St. Bona. will head into Saturday's contest hoping to keep the good times rolling: they only won by two when they last took the court, which might have inspired the 20-point they dealt Fordham on Saturday. St. Bona. was the clear victor by an 86-66 margin over Fordham.

St. Bona. got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Melvin Council Jr. out in front who went 11 for 18 en route to 24 points plus eight assists and five steals. Lajae Jones was another key player, dropping a double-double on 16 points and ten rebounds.

Saint Louis' season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview. They greeted the New Year with with a 73-57 victory over Saint Joseph's.

Saint Louis' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Isaiah Swope led the charge by going 9 for 15 en route to 26 points plus eight assists and two steals. Another player making a difference was Robbie Avila, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 11 rebounds.

Saint Louis was working as a unit and finished the game with 20 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Saint Joseph's only racked up five.

St. Bona. pushed their record up to 14-1 with the win, which was their fifth straight on the road. As for Saint Louis, their victory bumped their record up to 9-6.

St. Bona. is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This will be their first time playing as the underdogs on the road this season.

While fans of Saint Louis and St. Bona. were happy after their last outing, their bettors probably weren't as neither team covered. Going forward, Saint Louis is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. St. Bona. might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last five times they've played.

Odds

Saint Louis is a slight 2.5-point favorite against St. Bona., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Billikens as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 139.5 points.

Series History

Saint Louis has won 6 out of their last 10 games against St. Bona..