WATCH: Saint Louis freshman Carte'Are Gordon shatters backboard dunking in practice
Gordon hasn't played a minute for SLU yet, but he's already making quite the impression
Saint Louis freshman Carte'Are Gordon has yet to play a minute for Travis Ford and the Billikens, but he's already drawing comparisons to legendary big men Bryant Reeves and Shaquille O'Neal after shattering the backboard glass in practice this week.
Gordon, who was ranked as a four-star prospect in the Class of 2018, made his presence known in style by jamming one home and getting showered with glass in return. Check out the video below posted by the team's Twitter account:
Reeves, of course, did his damage warming up for a game during his time at Oklahoma State; Shaq's backboard-altering dunk was less messy, but still no less obstacle-inducing after literally bringing down the goal.
Gordon doesn't project to be the same game-breaking big man as either of those legends at Saint Louis, but Billikens fans can take solace in the fact that he's following in some respectable footsteps of those who have pulled off a similarly astounding feat.
