Who's Playing

Evansville @ Saint Louis

Current Records: Evansville 1-0; Saint Louis 1-0

What to Know

The Saint Louis Billikens will stay at home another game and welcome the Evansville Aces at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 12 at Chaifetz Arena.

Saint Louis took their contest against the Murray State Racers on Monday by a conclusive 91-68 score. The margin was wide but not a surprise since the spread was 13 points in the Billikens' favor. Four players on Saint Louis scored in the double digits: Javonte Perkins (21), Gibson Jimerson (20), Javon Pickett (13), and Jake Forrester (11).

Meanwhile, the Aces came out on top in a nail-biter against the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks on Monday, sneaking past 78-74.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Saint Louis and Evansville clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Chaifetz Arena -- St. Louis, Missouri

Chaifetz Arena -- St. Louis, Missouri TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.