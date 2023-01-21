Who's Playing
La Salle @ Saint Louis
Current Records: La Salle 8-10; Saint Louis 13-6
What to Know
The La Salle Explorers haven't won a game against the Saint Louis Billikens since Feb. 3 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. The Explorers and Saint Louis will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 2:30 p.m. ET at Chaifetz Arena. The Billikens will be strutting in after a victory while La Salle will be stumbling in from a defeat.
The contest between La Salle and the Saint Joseph's Hawks on Monday was not a total blowout, but with La Salle falling 71-59 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. One thing holding La Salle back was the mediocre play of guard Khalil Brantley, who did not have his best game: he finished with only seven points on 2-for-16 shooting in his 37 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, Saint Louis had enough points to win and then some against the Loyola Chicago Ramblers on Wednesday, taking their matchup 76-59. Among those leading the charge for Saint Louis was guard Javonte Perkins, who had 18 points.
La Salle is now 8-10 while Saint Louis sits at 13-6. Saint Louis is 7-5 after wins this season, and the Explorers are 5-4 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Chaifetz Arena -- St. Louis, Missouri
- TV: USA Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Saint Louis have won ten out of their last 14 games against La Salle.
- Mar 10, 2022 - Saint Louis 71 vs. La Salle 51
- Feb 16, 2022 - Saint Louis 90 vs. La Salle 64
- Feb 08, 2022 - Saint Louis 75 vs. La Salle 57
- Feb 16, 2021 - Saint Louis 78 vs. La Salle 57
- Feb 03, 2021 - La Salle 82 vs. Saint Louis 75
- Feb 15, 2020 - Saint Louis 84 vs. La Salle 69
- Jan 29, 2020 - Saint Louis 77 vs. La Salle 76
- Feb 16, 2019 - Saint Louis 62 vs. La Salle 49
- Jan 12, 2019 - Saint Louis 71 vs. La Salle 64
- Feb 10, 2018 - Saint Louis 70 vs. La Salle 62
- Dec 30, 2017 - La Salle 83 vs. Saint Louis 60
- Mar 01, 2017 - Saint Louis 70 vs. La Salle 55
- Jan 04, 2017 - La Salle 75 vs. Saint Louis 54
- Mar 02, 2016 - La Salle 76 vs. Saint Louis 68