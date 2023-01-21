Who's Playing

Current Records: La Salle 8-10; Saint Louis 13-6

The La Salle Explorers haven't won a game against the Saint Louis Billikens since Feb. 3 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. The Explorers and Saint Louis will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 2:30 p.m. ET at Chaifetz Arena. The Billikens will be strutting in after a victory while La Salle will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The contest between La Salle and the Saint Joseph's Hawks on Monday was not a total blowout, but with La Salle falling 71-59 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. One thing holding La Salle back was the mediocre play of guard Khalil Brantley, who did not have his best game: he finished with only seven points on 2-for-16 shooting in his 37 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Saint Louis had enough points to win and then some against the Loyola Chicago Ramblers on Wednesday, taking their matchup 76-59. Among those leading the charge for Saint Louis was guard Javonte Perkins, who had 18 points.

La Salle is now 8-10 while Saint Louis sits at 13-6. Saint Louis is 7-5 after wins this season, and the Explorers are 5-4 after losses.

Series History

Saint Louis have won ten out of their last 14 games against La Salle.