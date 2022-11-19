Who's Playing

Maryland @ Saint Louis

Current Records: Maryland 3-0; Saint Louis 3-0

What to Know

The Saint Louis Billikens will take on the Maryland Terrapins at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday at Mohegan Sun Arena. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Saint Louis beat the Memphis Tigers 90-84 on Tuesday. The Billikens' guard Yuri Collins looked sharp as he had 22 points and nine assists.

Meanwhile, Maryland was the big favorite in their most recent game, and for good reason. They put the hurt on the Binghamton Bearcats with a sharp 76-52 victory. Maryland's forward Julian Reese was one of the most active players for the squad, picking up 19 points in addition to seven boards.

The wins brought Saint Louis up to 3-0 and Maryland to 3-0. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Saint Louis is stumbling into the contest with the 358th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 8.7 on average. To make matters even worse for the Billikens, the Terrapins enter the matchup with only 9.7 turnovers per game on average, good for 27th best in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Mohegan Sun Arena -- Uncasville, Connecticut

Mohegan Sun Arena -- Uncasville, Connecticut TV: ESPNews

ESPNews Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.