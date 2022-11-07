Who's Playing

Murray State @ Saint Louis

What to Know

The Murray State Racers and the Saint Louis Billikens will face off at 8 p.m. ET November 7th at Chaifetz Arena to kick off their 2022 seasons. The Racers went 31-3 last year and got to the second round of the NCAA tournament before losing to the St. Peter's Peacocks 70-60. Saint Louis had to settle for an NIT appearance, where they were knocked out 80-68 by the Northern Iowa Panthers.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Chaifetz Arena -- St. Louis, Missouri

Chaifetz Arena -- St. Louis, Missouri Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Saint Louis won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.