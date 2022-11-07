Who's Playing
Murray State @ Saint Louis
What to Know
The Murray State Racers and the Saint Louis Billikens will face off at 8 p.m. ET November 7th at Chaifetz Arena to kick off their 2022 seasons. The Racers went 31-3 last year and got to the second round of the NCAA tournament before losing to the St. Peter's Peacocks 70-60. Saint Louis had to settle for an NIT appearance, where they were knocked out 80-68 by the Northern Iowa Panthers.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Chaifetz Arena -- St. Louis, Missouri
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Saint Louis won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.
- Dec 12, 2017 - Saint Louis 69 vs. Murray State 55