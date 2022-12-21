Who's Playing

SIU-Edwardsville @ Saint Louis

Current Records: SIU-Edwardsville 8-4; Saint Louis 8-4

What to Know

The Saint Louis Billikens' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars at 8 p.m. ET Dec. 21 at Chaifetz Arena. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Saint Louis beat the Drake Bulldogs 83-75 this past Saturday. Among those leading the charge for the Billikens was guard Yuri Collins, who had 17 points and nine assists. Collins' performance made up for a slower game against the Boise State Broncos two weeks ago.

Meanwhile, SIU-Edwardsville strolled past the Illinois Tech Scarlet Hawks with points to spare on Sunday, taking the matchup 93-78.

Saint Louis is the favorite in this one, with an expected 15-point margin of victory. Those who got lucky with them against the spread this past Saturday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Everything came up roses for Saint Louis at home against SIU-Edwardsville when the teams previously met two seasons ago as the squad secured an 89-52 win. Will the Billikens repeat their success, or do the Cougars have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Chaifetz Arena -- St. Louis, Missouri

Chaifetz Arena -- St. Louis, Missouri TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $3.99

Odds

The Billikens are a big 15-point favorite against the Cougars, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 15-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Saint Louis have won all of the games they've played against SIU-Edwardsville in the last eight years.