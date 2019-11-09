Watch Saint Louis vs. Valparaiso: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Saint Louis vs. Valparaiso basketball game
Who's Playing
Saint Louis (home) vs. Valparaiso (away)
Current Records: Saint Louis 1-0; Valparaiso 1-0
Last Season Records: Saint Louis 23-12; Valparaiso 15-18
What to Know
The Saint Louis Billikens will stay at home another game and welcome the Valparaiso Crusaders at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Chaifetz Arena. Both teams have set a high bar for this contest after stand-out offensive performances in their previous contests.
Saint Louis made easy work of the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles and carried off an 89-67 win.
Meanwhile, Valparaiso gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener. They escaped with a win against the Toledo Rockets by the margin of a single basket, 79-77.
Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. Two last-season stats to keep an eye on: Saint Louis comes into the matchup boasting the 32nd most points per game in the league at 89. But the Crusaders enter the game with only 77 points allowed per game on average, good for 30th best in college basketball. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Chaifetz Arena -- St. Louis, Missouri
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Billikens are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Crusaders.
Over/Under: 134
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Top 25 And 1: Memphis remains No. 7
Penny Hardaway's Tigers beat Illinois-Chicago by 46 points on Friday night
-
Memphis will fight for James Wiseman
There might be a gray area here, but even the agreed-upon facts are problematic for Wiseman
-
Utah sets record in rout of MVSU
The previous record was 91; beating a team by 94 is an absurd thrashing that may last for decades
-
Judge lets Memphis' Wiseman play
Wiseman was ruled ineligible by the NCAA, but a judge's restraining order allowed him to play...
-
Podcast: All eyes on UNC's Anthony
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander also pick five games against the spread -- including Colorado...
-
Auburn vs. Davidson odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's proven computer model simulated Friday's Auburn vs. Davidson game 10,000 times.
-
Duke vs. Kansas score, live updates
Kansas had 27 of the game's turnovers and Tre Jones' 15 points led the Blue Devils to a 68-66...