Watch Saint Louis vs. Valparaiso: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Saint Louis (home) vs. Valparaiso (away)

Current Records: Saint Louis 1-0; Valparaiso 1-0

Last Season Records: Saint Louis 23-12; Valparaiso 15-18

What to Know

The Saint Louis Billikens will stay at home another game and welcome the Valparaiso Crusaders at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Chaifetz Arena. Both teams have set a high bar for this contest after stand-out offensive performances in their previous contest

s.

Saint Louis made easy work of the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles and carried off an 89-67 win.

Meanwhile, Valparaiso gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener. They escaped with a win against the Toledo Rockets by the margin of a single basket, 79-77.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. Two last-season stats to keep an eye on: Saint Louis comes into the matchup boasting the 32nd most points per game in the league at 89. But the Crusaders enter the game with only 77 points allowed per game on average, good for 30th best in college basketball. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Chaifetz Arena -- St. Louis, Missouri

Chaifetz Arena -- St. Louis, Missouri Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Billikens are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Crusaders.

Over/Under: 134

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.