Who's Playing

Grand Canyon Antelopes @ Saint Mary's Gaels

Current Records: Grand Canyon 27-4, Saint Mary's 24-7

How To Watch

What to Know

The Saint Mary's Gaels and the Grand Canyon Antelopes are set to clash at 10:05 p.m. ET on Friday at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena in a West Coast postseason contest. Saint Mary's is looking to tack on another W to their nine-game streak on the road.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 21.8% better than the opposition, a fact Saint Mary's proved last Tuesday. They walked away with a 69-60 victory over the Bulldogs.

Saint Mary's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Mitchell Saxen, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 15 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Augustas Marciulionis, who scored 13 points along with eight assists and two steals.

Meanwhile, Grand Canyon entered their tilt with UT Arlington with four consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with five. The Antelopes strolled past the Mavericks with points to spare on Saturday, taking the game 89-74.

Grand Canyon's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Tyon Grant-Foster, who almost dropped a double-double on 22 points and nine rebounds. Grant-Foster has been hot recently, having posted 20 or more points the last three times he's played. Another player making a difference was Lok Wur, who scored 16 points along with two steals.

The Gaels have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won 18 of their last 19 games, which provided a nice bump to their 26-7 record this season. As for the Antelopes, their victory bumped their record up to 29-4.

Saint Mary's is hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

Saint Mary's was able to grind out a solid win over Grand Canyon in their previous meeting back in March of 2016, winning 73-64. The rematch might be a little tougher for Saint Mary's since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Saint Mary's is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Grand Canyon, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 131 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Saint Mary's won the only game these two teams have played in the last 8 years.