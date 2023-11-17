Who's Playing

San Diego State Aztecs @ Saint Mary's Gaels

Current Records: San Diego State 2-1, Saint Mary's 2-1

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 9:30 p.m. ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada TV: ESPN Plus

What to Know

The San Diego State Aztecs will face off against the Saint Mary's Gaels at 9:30 p.m. ET on Friday at T-Mobile Arena. San Diego State might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 18 turnovers on Tuesday.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up ten more assists than your opponent, a fact San Diego State proved. They walked away with a 88-76 victory over the Beach. With that win, San Diego State brought their scoring average up to 78.7 points per game.

Among those leading the charge was Jaedon LeDee, who dropped a double-double on 27 points and 11 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Micah Parrish, who scored 13 points along with 5 rebounds and 2 assists.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Saint Mary's last Sunday, but the final result did not. They took a 61-57 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Wildcats.

Harry Wessels put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 11 points along with 6 rebounds.

The Aztecs now have a winning record of 2-1. As for the Gaels, their defeat dropped their record down to an identical 2-1.

San Diego State is hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. San Diego State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78.7 points per game. However, it's not like Saint Mary's struggles in that department as they've been averaging 78.7 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Saint Mary's is a slight 1.5-point favorite against San Diego State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Gaels as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 130 points.

Series History

San Diego State has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Saint Mary's.