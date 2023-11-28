Who's Playing

Utah Utes @ Saint Mary's Gaels

Current Records: Utah 3-2, Saint Mary's 3-3

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 11 p.m. ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 11 p.m. ET Where: University Credit Union Pavilion -- Moraga, California

University Credit Union Pavilion -- Moraga, California TV: ESPN University

What to Know

The Utah Utes' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Saint Mary's Gaels at 11:00 p.m. ET on November 27th at University Credit Union Pavilion. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the pair posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Last Sunday, the Utes couldn't handle the Red Storm and fell 91-82.

Despite their loss, Utah saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Branden Carlson, who scored 22 points along with 8 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. The team also got some help courtesy of Rollie Worster, who scored 12 points along with 7 rebounds and 5 steals.

Meanwhile, Saint Mary's three-game losing streak finally came to an end on Friday. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat the Wildcats 89-55 at home. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to post 18 more assists than your opponent, as Saint Mary's did.

Among those leading the charge was Alex Ducas, who went 7 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 23 points and 5 assists. Augustas Marciulionis was another key contributor, scoring 17 points.

The losses dropped both teams to an identical 3-2.

Utah will be fighting an uphill battle on Monday as the experts have pegged them as the 4.5-point underdog. This will be their first time playing as the underdogs on the road this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Utah have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Saint Mary's struggles in that department as they've been even better at 44.8 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Saint Mary's is a 4.5-point favorite against Utah, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Gaels as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 134.5 points.

Series History

Utah won the only game these two teams have played in the last 5 years.

Mar 21, 2018 - Utah 67 vs. Saint Mary's 58

Injury Report for Saint Mary's

Injury Report for Utah

Deivon Smith: Game-Time Decision (Not Injury Related)

Wilguens Jr. Exacte: Out (Undisclosed)

