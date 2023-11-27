Who's Playing

Utah Utes @ Saint Mary's Gaels

Current Records: Utah 3-2, Saint Mary's 3-3

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 11 p.m. ET

Where: University Credit Union Pavilion -- Moraga, California

University Credit Union Pavilion -- Moraga, California TV: ESPN University

What to Know

The Utah Utes are on the road again on Monday and play against the Saint Mary's Gaels at 11:00 p.m. ET on November 27th at University Credit Union Pavilion. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, both teams will really light up the scoreboard.

Last Sunday, the Utes came up short against the Red Storm and fell 91-82.

Despite their defeat, Utah saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Branden Carlson, who scored 22 points along with 8 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Rollie Worster was another key contributor, scoring 12 points along with 7 rebounds and 5 steals.

Meanwhile, Saint Mary's finally caught a break after three consecutive losses. They simply couldn't be stopped on Friday as they easily beat the Wildcats 89-55 at home. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to post 18 more assists than your opponent, as Saint Mary's did.

Among those leading the charge was Alex Ducas, who went 7 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 23 points and 5 assists. Another player making a difference was Augustas Marciulionis, who scored 17 points.

The losses dropped both teams to an identical 3-2.

Utah is hoping to beat the odds on Monday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This will be their first time playing as the underdogs on the road this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Utah have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Saint Mary's struggles in that department as they've been even better at 44.8 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Saint Mary's is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Utah, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Gaels as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 134 points.

Series History

Utah won the only game these two teams have played in the last 5 years.