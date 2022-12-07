Who's Playing

Missouri State @ Saint Mary's

Current Records: Missouri State 4-4; Saint Mary's 6-3

What to Know

The Missouri State Bears will head out on the road to face off against the Saint Mary's Gaels at 10 p.m. ET Wednesday at University Credit Union Pavilion. Neither of those teams managed to put together many points in their previous contests, so their meeting could be a low-scoring affair.

The Bears ended up a good deal behind the Bradley Braves when they played this past Saturday, losing 58-40.

Meanwhile, Saint Mary's was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 53-48 to the Houston Cougars. A silver lining for Saint Mary's was the play of guard Logan Johnson, who had 17 points and five assists along with six boards. Johnson hadn't helped his team much against the New Mexico Lobos last Wednesday, so this was a nice turnaround for him. Johnson's points were the most he has had all season.

MSU have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 13-point spread they are up against. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 2-0 ATS in away games but only 4-3 all in all.

The losses put MSU at 4-4 and Saint Mary's at 6-3. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Bears come into the contest boasting the 23rd fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 59. But the Gaels are even better: they enter the game with only 57 points allowed per game on average, good for 10th best in college basketball. We'll see if that edge gives Saint Mary's a route to victory.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: University Credit Union Pavilion -- Moraga, California

University Credit Union Pavilion -- Moraga, California Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Gaels are a big 13-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Saint Mary's won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.