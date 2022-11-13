Who's Playing

North Texas @ Saint Mary's

Current Records: North Texas 1-0; Saint Mary's 2-0

What to Know

The Saint Mary's Gaels have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the North Texas Mean Green at 8 p.m. ET Nov. 13 at University Credit Union Pavilion.

Saint Mary's made easy work of the Vermont Catamounts on Thursday and carried off a 79-53 win. The Gaels got double-digit scores from five players: guard Logan Johnson (15), guard Alex Ducas (14), guard Luke Barrett (12), center Mitchell Saxen (11), and forward Kyle Bowen (10). Luke Barrett's performance made up for a slower contest against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles on Monday.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, North Texas beat the Southern Nazarene Crimson Storm 53-47 on Monday.

Their wins bumped Saint Mary's to 2-0 and North Texas to 1-0. In Saint Mary's' victory, Alex Ducas had 14 points along with five rebounds and Barrett had 12 points. We'll see if North Texas have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8 p.m. ET Where: University Credit Union Pavilion -- Moraga, California

University Credit Union Pavilion -- Moraga, California Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.