Who's Playing

Southern @ Saint Mary's

Current Records: Southern 0-2; Saint Mary's 3-0

What to Know

The Southern Jaguars will hit the road for the third straight game as they head to University Credit Union Pavilion at 8:30 p.m. ET Wednesday. The Saint Mary's Gaels will be strutting in after a victory while the Jaguars will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The contest between Southern and the Arizona Wildcats last week was not a total blowout, but with Southern falling 95-78 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Guard Bryson Etienne (17 points) was the top scorer for Southern.

Meanwhile, everything went Saint Mary's' way against the North Texas Mean Green on Sunday as they made off with a 63-33 win.

Southern have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 20-point spread they are up against. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 2-0 against the spread when expected to lose.

The Jaguars are now 0-2 while the Gaels sit at 3-0. A couple last-season stats to keep an eye on: Southern enters the game with 10.5 steals per game on average, good for 22nd best in college basketball. But Saint Mary's ranks 11th in college basketball when it comes to steals given up per game, with only six on average. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: University Credit Union Pavilion -- Moraga, California

University Credit Union Pavilion -- Moraga, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $4.00

Odds

The Gaels are a big 20-point favorite against the Jaguars, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 20-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.