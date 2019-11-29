Watch Saint Mary's vs. Utah State: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

Saint Mary's (home) vs. No. 15 Utah State (away)

Current Records: Saint Mary's 5-1; Utah State 7-0

What to Know

The Saint Mary's Gaels will stay at home another game and welcome the #15 Utah State Aggies at 11:30 p.m. ET on Friday at McKeon Pavilion. Both of these red-hot teams will try to put the other on ice to keep their winning streaks alive.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 18 turnovers, Saint Mary's took down the Lehigh Mountain Hawks 77-66 on Saturday. Saint Mary's G Tanner Krebs looked sharp as he had 20 points along with seven boards.

Meanwhile, Utah State also played a game with a lot of turnovers (23) and won 68-59 over the North Texas Mean Green. The over/under? 127. So nice work, oddsmakers; you hit the bull's eye here.

The Gaels are the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 2-4 against the spread when favored.

Their wins bumped the Gaels to 5-1 and the Aggies to 7-0. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Gaels enter the contest with 50.50% field goal percentage, good for 14th best in college basketball. The Aggies have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they come into the matchup boasting the 27th most points per game in the league at 82.6. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 11:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 11:30 p.m. ET Where: McKeon Pavilion -- Moraga, California

McKeon Pavilion -- Moraga, California TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Gaels are a 3.5-point favorite against the Aggies.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Gaels as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: 134

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Utah State won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.