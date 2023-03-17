Who's Playing

VCU @ Saint Mary's

Regular Season Records: VCU 27-7; Saint Mary's 26-7

What to Know

The VCU Rams and the #19 Saint Mary's Gaels are set to clash at 2 p.m. ET March 17 at MVP Arena in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. VCU should still be riding high after a win, while the Gaels will be looking to right the ship.

The Dayton Flyers typically have all the answers at home, but on Sunday the Rams proved too difficult a challenge. VCU captured a comfortable 68-56 victory. Their success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but forward Jalen DeLoach led the charge as he dropped a double-double on 13 points and ten boards.

Meanwhile, a win for Saint Mary's just wasn't in the stars last Tuesday as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 77-51 walloping at the Gonzaga Bulldogs' hands. Saint Mary's' loss came about despite a quality game from guard Logan Johnson, who had 20 points.

Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: VCU comes into the game boasting the 16th most steals per game in college basketball at 8.9. But Saint Mary's ranks ninth in college basketball when it comes to steals given up per game, with only 4.8 on average. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 2 p.m. ET

Friday at 2 p.m. ET Where: MVP Arena -- Albany, New York

MVP Arena -- Albany, New York TV: TBS

TBS Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Saint Mary's won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.