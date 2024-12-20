Who's Playing

Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens @ Saint Peter's Peacocks

Current Records: Delaware 7-4, Saint Peter's 4-5

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 20, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, December 20, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Yanitelli Center -- Jersey City, New Jersey

Yanitelli Center -- Jersey City, New Jersey

What to Know

The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens are taking a road trip to face off against the Saint Peter's Peacocks at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Yanitelli Center. The Fightin' Blue Hens are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 79.5 points per game this season.

On Tuesday, Delaware strolled past Misericordia with points to spare, taking the game 92-75. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Fightin' Blue Hens.

Delaware was working as a unit and finished the game with 22 assists. That's a new trend for them: they were averaging 11 assists per game earlier this season, but in their last five games they've averaged 17.

Meanwhile, Saint Peter's came up short against Iona last Sunday and fell 72-63. The Peacocks have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Delaware is on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six contests, which provided a nice bump to their 7-4 record this season. As for Saint Peter's, their defeat ended a three-game streak of away wins and brought them to 4-5.

Keep an eye on the arc in Friday's match: Delaware has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.6 threes per game. However, it's not like Saint Peter's struggles in that department as they've been averaging 8.7. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Delaware came out on top in a nail-biter against Saint Peter's in their previous matchup back in November of 2018, sneaking past 78-75. Will Delaware repeat their success, or does Saint Peter's have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Delaware won the only game these two teams have played in the last 6 years.