Who's Playing

Merrimack Warriors @ Saint Peter's Peacocks

Current Records: Merrimack 9-9, Saint Peter's 7-8

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 23, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 23, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Yanitelli Center -- Jersey City, New Jersey

Yanitelli Center -- Jersey City, New Jersey TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $28.00

What to Know

Saint Peter's will be in front of their home fans on Thursday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Merrimack Warriors will face off in a MAAC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Yanitelli Center. The Peacocks might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 20 turnovers on Saturday.

Last Saturday, Saint Peter's was able to grind out a solid victory over Sacred Heart, taking the game 66-61.

Meanwhile, Merrimack beat Siena 64-58 on Saturday.

Saint Peter's win bumped their record up to 7-8. As for Merrimack, their victory was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 9-9.

Thursday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Saint Peter's has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.3 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Merrimack, though, as they've been averaging only 28.1. Given Saint Peter's sizable advantage in that area, Merrimack will need to find a way to close that gap.

Odds

Merrimack is a slight 1-point favorite against Saint Peter's, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 123.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.