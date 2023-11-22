Who's Playing

Grambling Tigers @ Sam Houston Bearkats

Current Records: Grambling 2-3, Sam Houston 2-3

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: Trojan Arena -- Troy, Alabama

Trojan Arena -- Troy, Alabama Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Grambling Tigers' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Sam Houston Bearkats at 2:30 p.m. ET on November 22nd at Trojan Arena. Grambling might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 21 turnovers on Sunday.

Grambling was expected to have a tough go of it on Sunday and that exactly how things played out. They were dealt a punishing 92-37 defeat at the hands of the Cyclones. Grambling found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post 15 fewer assists than your opponent.

Meanwhile, Sam Houston had to suffer through a three-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They came out on top in a nail-biter against the Trojans on Monday and snuck past 88-86. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin.

The Tigers now have a losing record at 2-3. As for the Bearkats, their win bumped their record up to an identical 2-3.

Wednesday's contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Grambling have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 34 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Sam Houston struggles in that department as they've been even better at 36.4 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Sam Houston is a big 11-point favorite against Grambling, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 11-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 136 points.

