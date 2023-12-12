Who's Playing

UL Monroe Warhawks @ Sam Houston Bearkats

Current Records: UL Monroe 4-3, Sam Houston 5-5

What to Know

What to Know

UL Monroe has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Sam Houston Bearkats at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Bernard G. Johnson Coliseum. Sam Houston took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on UL Monroe, who comes in off a win.

UL Monroe scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Tuesday. They took their match at home with ease, bagging a 110-63 victory over the Tigers. That 110-63 margin sets a new team best for UL Monroe this season.

Meanwhile, the Bearkats couldn't handle the Bears on Saturday and fell 69-60. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Sam Houston has scored all season.

Sam Houston struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

The Warhawks' win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 4-3. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 95.7 points per game. As for the Bearkats, their loss dropped their record down to 5-5.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: UL Monroe have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Sam Houston struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.9 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

UL Monroe was pulverized by Sam Houston 79-53 in their previous matchup back in December of 2022. Can UL Monroe avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Sam Houston is a big 9.5-point favorite against UL Monroe, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bearkats as a 10.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 138.5 points.

Series History

Sam Houston won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.