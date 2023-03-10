Who's Playing

Grand Canyon @ Sam Houston

Regular Season Records: Grand Canyon 22-11; Sam Houston 25-6

What to Know

The Sam Houston Bearkats and the Grand Canyon Antelopes are set to clash at 9 p.m. ET March 10 at Orleans Arena in the third round of the Western Athletic Conference Tourney. Sam Houston has some work to do to even out the 1-3 series between these two since January of last year, but a win here would be a good start.

The Bearkats earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Thursday. They took down the California Baptist Lancers 64-51. Sam Houston's guard Donte Powers filled up the stat sheet, picking up 21 points.

Meanwhile, the Seattle Redhawks typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Grand Canyon proved too difficult a challenge. Grand Canyon managed an 84-79 win over Seattle. Forward Gabe McGlothan took over for the Antelopes, finishing with 35 points (a whopping 42% of their total) along with ten boards.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Bearkats are expected to win a tight contest Friday. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a six-game streak of ATS wins.

Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Sam Houston enters the game with only 58.3 points allowed per game on average, good for fourth best in college basketball. As for the Antelopes, they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.50%, which places them 23rd in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET

Friday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Orleans Arena -- Paradise, Nevada

Orleans Arena -- Paradise, Nevada Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bearkats are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Antelopes, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Grand Canyon have won three out of their last four games against Sam Houston.