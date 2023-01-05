Who's Playing

Grand Canyon @ Sam Houston

Current Records: Grand Canyon 10-4; Sam Houston 11-3

What to Know

The Sam Houston Bearkats lost both of their matches to the Grand Canyon Antelopes last season on scores of 41-67 and 66-71, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Bearkats and Grand Canyon will face off in a WAC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET Thursday at Johnson Coliseum. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

On Saturday, Sam Houston wrapped up 2022 with a 75-62 victory over the New Mexico St. Aggies.

Meanwhile, Grand Canyon wrapped up 2022 with a 73-59 win over the California Baptist Lancers.

Sam Houston is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (4-0), so they might be worth a quick bet.

The wins brought Sam Houston up to 11-3 and the Antelopes to 10-4. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Bearkats rank fifth in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 55.3 on average. As for Grand Canyon, they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 37.70%, which places them 13th in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Johnson Coliseum -- Huntsville, Texas

Johnson Coliseum -- Huntsville, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bearkats are a 5-point favorite against the Antelopes, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bearkats as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Grand Canyon have won two out of their last three games against Sam Houston.