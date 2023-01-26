Who's Playing

Seattle @ Sam Houston

Current Records: Seattle 16-4; Sam Houston 15-5

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Seattle Redhawks will be on the road. The Redhawks and the Sam Houston Bearkats will face off in a WAC battle at 8:30 p.m. ET Thursday at Johnson Coliseum. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Seattle made easy work of the Southern Utah Thunderbirds on Saturday and carried off an 81-60 victory.

Meanwhile, Sam Houston didn't have too much trouble with the UTRGV Vaqueros at home on Saturday as they won 83-64.

Seattle is expected to lose this next one by 6. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The wins brought Seattle up to 16-4 and Sam Houston to 15-5. The Redhawks are 12-3 after wins this year, the Bearkats 9-5.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Johnson Coliseum -- Huntsville, Texas

Odds

The Bearkats are a solid 6-point favorite against the Redhawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Seattle won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.