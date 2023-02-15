Who's Playing
UT Arlington @ Sam Houston
Current Records: UT Arlington 9-16; Sam Houston 18-6
What to Know
The Sam Houston Bearkats will be returning home after a three-game road trip. Sam Houston and the UT Arlington Mavericks will face off in a WAC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Johnson Coliseum. The Bearkats are out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.
The Abilene Christian Wildcats typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Sam Houston proved too difficult a challenge. Sam Houston enjoyed a cozy 77-62 victory over Abilene Christian.
Meanwhile, UT Arlington didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the UTRGV Vaqueros this past Thursday, but they still walked away with a 64-58 win.
The wins brought Sam Houston up to 18-6 and the Mavericks to 9-16. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Bearkats have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.60%, which places them 14th in college basketball. Less enviably, UT Arlington has only been able to knock down 41.10% percent of their shots, which is the 18th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Johnson Coliseum -- Huntsville, Texas
Series History
UT Arlington won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.
- Feb 04, 2023 - UT Arlington 70 vs. Sam Houston 58