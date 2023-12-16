Who's Playing

Belmont Bruins @ Samford Bulldogs

Current Records: Belmont 8-3, Samford 8-2

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Pete Hanna Center -- Homewood, Alabama

Pete Hanna Center -- Homewood, Alabama

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Belmont Bruins will head out on the road to face off against the Samford Bulldogs at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Pete Hanna Center. Each of these teams will be fighting to keep a win streak alive as Belmont comes in on six and Samford on eight.

Last Saturday, the Bruins were able to grind out a solid win over the Blue Raiders, taking the game 75-65. While the oddsmakers failed to call the winner, they nailed the 140.5 point over/under.

Belmont relied on the efforts of Malik Dia, who scored 22 points, and Ja'Kobi Gillespie, who scored 23 points along with four steals. Those 23 points set a new season-high mark for him.

Samford has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won five games by 23 points or more this season. They put a hurting on the Bulldogs at home to the tune of 118-91. With Samford ahead 64-45 at the half, the match was all but over already.

The Bruins pushed their record up to 8-3 with that victory, which was their third straight on the road. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 83.0 points per game. As for the Bulldogs, their victory bumped their record up to 8-2.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Belmont and Samford are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Belmont hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 80.6 points per game. However, it's not like Samford (currently ranked fifth in scoring) struggles in that department as they've been averaging 90.8 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Belmont took their win against Samford in their previous matchup back in December of 2022 by a conclusive 79-56. The rematch might be a little tougher for Belmont since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Belmont has won 4 out of their last 5 games against Samford.