Who's Playing

ETSU Buccaneers @ Samford Bulldogs

Current Records: ETSU 14-14, Samford 24-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Pete Hanna Center -- Homewood, Alabama

Pete Hanna Center -- Homewood, Alabama Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Southern matchup on schedule as the ETSU Buccaneers and the Samford Bulldogs are set to tip at 3:00 p.m. ET on February 24th at Pete Hanna Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

ETSU had to suffer through a three-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They came out on top against the Keydets by a score of 82-69 on Wednesday.

ETSU's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Quimari Peterson led the charge by dropping a double-double on 13 points and ten assists. It was the first time this season that Peterson posted ten or more assists. Jaden Seymour was another key contributor, scoring 16 points along with five rebounds and two steals.

Even though Samford has not done well against the Paladins recently (they were 1-9 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Wednesday. Not to be outdone by the Paladins, the Bulldogs got past the Paladins on a last-second layup courtesy of Jermaine Marshall with 2 seconds left in the second quarter.

Samford got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Rylan Jones out in front who scored 17 points along with five rebounds and three steals. Another player making a difference was Marshall, who scored 15 points along with eight rebounds.

The win got the Buccaneers back to even at 14-14. As for the Bulldogs, their win was their 16th straight at home, which pushed their record up to 24-4.

Saturday's contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: ETSU have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Samford struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.2 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

ETSU couldn't quite finish off the Bulldogs when the teams last played back in January and fell 75-72. Can ETSU avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

ETSU has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Samford.