Who's Playing

Furman Paladins @ Samford Bulldogs

Current Records: Furman 15-12, Samford 23-4

How To Watch

What to Know

Samford is 1-9 against the Paladins since February of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. Both teams will face off in a Southern battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at Pete Hanna Center. Samford will be looking to keep their 15-game home win streak alive.

The point spread may have favored Samford last Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a 88-84 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bears. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Furman aren't just finding sucess at home, as their game on Sunday extended their overall winning streak to three. They took down the Mocs 82-65.

Furman can attribute much of their success to JP Pegues, who scored 22 points along with five rebounds.

The Bulldogs' defeat ended a four-game streak of away wins and brought them to 23-4. As for the Paladins, they have been performing well recently as they've won nine of their last 12 contests, which provided a nice bump to their 15-12 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Samford have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Furman struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.7 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Looking forward, Samford is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by seven points. Those brave souls putting their money on Furman against the spread have faith in an upset since their 10-15 ATS record can't hold a candle to Samford's 15-11.

Odds

Samford is a solid 7-point favorite against Furman, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 8-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 164.5 points.

Series History

Furman has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Samford.