Who's Playing
Furman Paladins @ Samford Bulldogs
Current Records: Furman 15-12, Samford 23-4
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Pete Hanna Center -- Homewood, Alabama
- Ticket Cost: $14.00
What to Know
Samford is 1-9 against the Paladins since February of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. Both teams will face off in a Southern battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at Pete Hanna Center. Samford will be looking to keep their 15-game home win streak alive.
The point spread may have favored Samford last Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a 88-84 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bears. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.
Furman aren't just finding sucess at home, as their game on Sunday extended their overall winning streak to three. They took down the Mocs 82-65.
Furman can attribute much of their success to JP Pegues, who scored 22 points along with five rebounds.
The Bulldogs' defeat ended a four-game streak of away wins and brought them to 23-4. As for the Paladins, they have been performing well recently as they've won nine of their last 12 contests, which provided a nice bump to their 15-12 record this season.
This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Samford have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Furman struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.7 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.
Looking forward, Samford is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by seven points. Those brave souls putting their money on Furman against the spread have faith in an upset since their 10-15 ATS record can't hold a candle to Samford's 15-11.
Odds
Samford is a solid 7-point favorite against Furman, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 8-point favorite.
The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 164.5 points.
Series History
Furman has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Samford.
- Jan 24, 2024 - Furman 78 vs. Samford 68
- Feb 25, 2023 - Furman 93 vs. Samford 79
- Jan 25, 2023 - Furman 91 vs. Samford 84
- Mar 06, 2022 - Furman 71 vs. Samford 68
- Feb 23, 2022 - Samford 83 vs. Furman 75
- Dec 29, 2021 - Furman 81 vs. Samford 49
- Feb 17, 2021 - Furman 78 vs. Samford 64
- Feb 12, 2020 - Furman 86 vs. Samford 71
- Jan 22, 2020 - Furman 101 vs. Samford 78
- Feb 28, 2019 - Furman 90 vs. Samford 81