Who's Playing

Louisiana Ragin Cajuns @ Samford Bulldogs

Current Records: Louisiana 5-2, Samford 5-2

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Pete Hanna Center -- Homewood, Alabama

Pete Hanna Center -- Homewood, Alabama TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $19.99

What to Know

The Samford Bulldogs will stay at home for another game and welcome the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns at 8:00 p.m. ET on November 30th at Pete Hanna Center. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but Samford and North Carolina A&T didn't disappoint and broke past the 159.5 point over/under on Saturday. The Bulldogs strolled past the Aggies with points to spare, taking the game 101-83. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Meanwhile, Louisiana had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 9 points), and they went ahead and made it three on Monday. They were the clear victor by a 78-54 margin over the Wolfpack. Winning is a bit easier when your shooting is a whole 19.4% better than the opposition, as Louisiana's was.

The Bulldogs pushed their record up to 5-2 with that win, which was their fifth straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 92.8 points per game. As for the Ragin Cajuns, they have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five games, which provided a nice bump to their 5-2 record this season.

Looking ahead to Thursday, Samford is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. This contest will be their sixth straight at home (so far over this stretch they are 1-3 against the spread).

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Samford and Louisiana are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Samford hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 82 points per game. However, it's not like Louisiana struggles in that department as they've been even better at 82.9 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Samford is a 4-point favorite against Louisiana, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 153 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Louisiana won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.