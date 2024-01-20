Who's Playing

Mercer Bears @ Samford Bulldogs

Current Records: Mercer 8-10, Samford 16-2

What to Know

We've got another exciting Southern matchup on schedule as the Samford Bulldogs and the Mercer Bears are set to tip at 6:00 p.m. ET on January 20th at Pete Hanna Center. Mercer is crawling into this matchup hobbled by three consecutive losses, while Samford will bounce in with 16 consecutive wins.

Western Carolina typically has all the answers at home, but on Tuesday Samford proved too difficult a challenge. They secured a 75-71 W over the Catamounts.

Samford relied on the efforts of Rylan Jones, who scored 18 points along with six assists, and Achor Achor, who shot 5-for-9 from long range and dropped a double-double on 35 points and ten rebounds. That's the first time this season that Achor scored 30 or more points.

Meanwhile, the Bears came up short against the Mocs on Wednesday and fell 74-60. Mercer has not had much luck with Chattanooga recently, as the team's come up short the last four times they've met.

Even though they lost, Mercer were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 19 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Chattanooga only pulled down nine offensive rebounds.

The Bulldogs pushed their record up to 16-2 with that victory, which was their fourth straight on the road. As for the Bears, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost four of their last five matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-10 record this season.

As for their game on Saturday, Samford is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 13.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last nine times they've played.

Samford won a game that couldn't have been any closer in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, slipping by Mercer 70-69. Does Samford have another victory up their sleeve, or will Mercer turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Samford is a big 13.5-point favorite against Mercer, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Bulldogs slightly, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 15-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 154.5 points.

Series History

Mercer has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Samford.