Who's Playing

SC State Bulldogs @ Samford Bulldogs

Current Records: SC State 2-1, Samford 1-2

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Pete Hanna Center -- Homewood, Alabama

Pete Hanna Center -- Homewood, Alabama Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The SC State Bulldogs will head out on the road to face off against the Samford Bulldogs at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Pete Hanna Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Last Monday, the Bulldogs were able to grind out a solid victory over the Ospreys, taking the game 87-77. The victory was just what SC State needed coming off of a 96-52 loss in their prior match.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 14 more assists than your opponent, a fact Samford proved on Tuesday. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat the Choctaws 96-52 at home. With Samford ahead 52-23 at the half, the game was all but over already.

The Bulldogs' victory pushed their record up to 2-1, while the Bulldogs' bumped their own up to the opposite: 1-2.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: SC State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 43 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Samford struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

SC State barely slipped by Samford in their previous meeting back in December of 2022, winning 62-61. The rematch might be a little tougher for SC State since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Samford and SC State both have 1 win in their last 2 games.