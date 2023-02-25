Who's Playing
Furman @ Samford
Current Records: Furman 23-7; Samford 21-9
What to Know
The Furman Paladins are 13-3 against the Samford Bulldogs since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. Furman and Samford will face off in a Southern battle at 2 p.m. ET at Pete Hanna Center. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
The Paladins came out on top in a nail-biter against the Mercer Bears on Wednesday, sneaking past 70-67.
Meanwhile, the Bulldogs didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Chattanooga Mocs on Wednesday, but they still walked away with a 75-70 victory.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Furman is expected to win a tight contest. Now might not be the best time to take Furman against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past three consecutive games.
The wins brought Furman up to 23-7 and Samford to 21-9. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Paladins rank 13th in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 81.8 on average. The Bulldogs are not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they come into the contest boasting the 32nd most points per game in college basketball at 78.6. Tune in for what's sure to be a high-scoring matchup.
Odds
The Paladins are a slight 1-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Bulldogs as a 1-point favorite.
Series History
Furman have won 13 out of their last 16 games against Samford.
