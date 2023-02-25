Who's Playing

Furman @ Samford

Current Records: Furman 23-7; Samford 21-9

What to Know

The Furman Paladins are 13-3 against the Samford Bulldogs since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. Furman and Samford will face off in a Southern battle at 2 p.m. ET at Pete Hanna Center. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Paladins came out on top in a nail-biter against the Mercer Bears on Wednesday, sneaking past 70-67.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Chattanooga Mocs on Wednesday, but they still walked away with a 75-70 victory.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Furman is expected to win a tight contest. Now might not be the best time to take Furman against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past three consecutive games.

The wins brought Furman up to 23-7 and Samford to 21-9. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Paladins rank 13th in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 81.8 on average. The Bulldogs are not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they come into the contest boasting the 32nd most points per game in college basketball at 78.6. Tune in for what's sure to be a high-scoring matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Pete Hanna Center -- Homewood, Alabama

Pete Hanna Center -- Homewood, Alabama TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Odds

The Paladins are a slight 1-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Bulldogs as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Furman have won 13 out of their last 16 games against Samford.