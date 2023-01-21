Who's Playing

Western Carolina @ Samford

Current Records: Western Carolina 11-9; Samford 13-7

What to Know

The Western Carolina Catamounts lost both of their matches to the Samford Bulldogs last season on scores of 60-85 and 64-74, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Catamounts and Samford will face off in a Southern battle at 6 p.m. ET Saturday at Pete Hanna Center.

The Wofford Terriers typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Western Carolina proved too difficult a challenge. Western Carolina snuck past Wofford with a 76-71 win.

Meanwhile, Samford beat the E. Tennessee State Buccaneers 69-59 on Wednesday.

Western Carolina is expected to lose this next one by 9.5. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with the Catamounts, who are 8-8-1 against the spread.

Their wins bumped Western Carolina to 11-9 and Samford to 13-7. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Western Carolina and Samford clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Pete Hanna Center -- Homewood, Alabama

Pete Hanna Center -- Homewood, Alabama Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Catamounts, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Samford have won eight out of their last 13 games against Western Carolina.