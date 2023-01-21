Who's Playing
Western Carolina @ Samford
Current Records: Western Carolina 11-9; Samford 13-7
What to Know
The Western Carolina Catamounts lost both of their matches to the Samford Bulldogs last season on scores of 60-85 and 64-74, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Catamounts and Samford will face off in a Southern battle at 6 p.m. ET Saturday at Pete Hanna Center.
The Wofford Terriers typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Western Carolina proved too difficult a challenge. Western Carolina snuck past Wofford with a 76-71 win.
Meanwhile, Samford beat the E. Tennessee State Buccaneers 69-59 on Wednesday.
Western Carolina is expected to lose this next one by 9.5. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with the Catamounts, who are 8-8-1 against the spread.
Their wins bumped Western Carolina to 11-9 and Samford to 13-7. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Western Carolina and Samford clash.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Pete Hanna Center -- Homewood, Alabama
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bulldogs are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Catamounts, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Samford have won eight out of their last 13 games against Western Carolina.
- Jan 29, 2022 - Samford 74 vs. Western Carolina 64
- Jan 08, 2022 - Samford 85 vs. Western Carolina 60
- Jan 18, 2021 - Samford 82 vs. Western Carolina 78
- Feb 26, 2020 - Western Carolina 109 vs. Samford 78
- Feb 05, 2020 - Western Carolina 78 vs. Samford 70
- Feb 02, 2019 - Samford 92 vs. Western Carolina 81
- Jan 05, 2019 - Western Carolina 76 vs. Samford 69
- Feb 03, 2018 - Western Carolina 88 vs. Samford 71
- Jan 06, 2018 - Samford 85 vs. Western Carolina 71
- Feb 02, 2017 - Samford 82 vs. Western Carolina 63
- Jan 02, 2017 - Samford 70 vs. Western Carolina 65
- Feb 13, 2016 - Western Carolina 76 vs. Samford 71
- Jan 16, 2016 - Samford 84 vs. Western Carolina 68