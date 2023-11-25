Who's Playing

California Golden Bears @ San Diego State Aztecs

Current Records: California 2-4, San Diego State 4-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: JSerra Pavilion -- San Juan Capistrano, California

What to Know

The California Golden Bears' road trip will continue as they head out to face the San Diego State Aztecs at 7:00 p.m. ET on November 25th at JSerra Pavilion. California has insisted on making their lastthree contests complete nail-biters, turning in a record of 0-3 during that stretch of close contests.

The point spread may have favored California last Thursday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Green Wave by a score of 84-81. That's two games in a row now that California has lost by exactly three points.

Meanwhile, San Diego State entered their tilt with Washington with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. The Aztecs narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Huskies 100-97. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

San Diego State can attribute much of their success to Jaedon LeDee, who dropped a double-double on 34 points and 17 rebounds. The matchup was LeDee's third in a row with at least 22.4 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Elijah Saunders, who scored 16 points along with 8 rebounds.

The losses dropped the Golden Bears to 2-4.

California will be fighting an uphill battle on Saturday as the experts have pegged them as the 13.5-point underdog. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: California is expected to win, but their 1-4 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: California have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like San Diego State struggles in that department as they've been even better at 38 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

San Diego State is a big 13.5-point favorite against California, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aztecs as a 14-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 143.5 points.

Series History

San Diego State and California both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.