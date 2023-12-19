Who's Playing

St. Katherine Firebirds @ San Diego State Aztecs

Current Records: St. Katherine 0-1, San Diego State 8-2

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl -- San Diego, California

Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl -- San Diego, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The San Diego State Aztecs will be home for the holidays to greet the St. Katherine Firebirds at 10:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl. The timing is sure in San Diego State's favor as the squad sits on ten straight wins at home (dating back to last season) while St. Katherine has not had much luck on the away from home, with three straight road losses dating back to last season.

Last Saturday, the Aztecs escaped with a win against the Anteaters by the margin of a single free throw, 63-62.

San Diego State got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Jay Pal out in front who scored 15 points. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Pal has scored all season. Micah Parrish was another key contributor, scoring 14 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, St. Katherine had to start their season on the road back in November, and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. They were dealt a punishing 77-44 defeat at the hands of the Roadrunners. St. Katherine was surely aware of their disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

The Aztecs' victory bumped their record up to 8-2. As for the Firebirds, their loss dropped their record down to 0-1.

Everything came up roses for San Diego State against St. Katherine in their previous matchup back in December of 2020 as the team secured a 83-41 victory. With San Diego State ahead 48-16 at the half, the match was all but over already.

Series History

San Diego State won the only game these two teams have played in the last 3 years.