Who's Playing
Wyoming Cowboys @ San Diego State Aztecs
Current Records: Wyoming 10-8, San Diego State 15-4
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday, January 23, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Viejas Arena -- San Diego, California
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $10.20
What to Know
If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for San Diego State. The San Diego State Aztecs and the Wyoming Cowboys will face off in a Mountain West battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Viejas Arena. The timing is sure in San Diego State's favor as the team sits on 15 straight wins at home (dating back to last season) while Wyoming has not had much luck on the away from home, with eight straight road losses dating back to last season.
Last Saturday, the Aztecs were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 67-66 to the Broncos.
Meanwhile, even though Nevada scored an imposing 93 points on Saturday, Wyoming still came out on top. The Cowboys took their matchup against the Wolf Pack 98-93.
Wyoming's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Sam Griffin, who scored 26 points along with seven assists and six rebounds. Those seven assists set a new season-high mark for him. Brendan Wenzel was another key contributor, scoring 19 points along with seven rebounds.
The Aztecs' loss dropped their record down to 15-4. As for the Cowboys, their victory bumped their record up to 10-8.
San Diego State strolled past Wyoming in their previous matchup back in March of 2023 by a score of 67-50. Will San Diego State repeat their success, or does Wyoming have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
San Diego State is a big 17-point favorite against Wyoming, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 17-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is set at 143.5 points.
Series History
San Diego State has won all of the games they've played against Wyoming in the last 6 years.
- Mar 04, 2023 - San Diego State 67 vs. Wyoming 50
- Jan 07, 2023 - San Diego State 80 vs. Wyoming 75
- Feb 28, 2022 - San Diego State 73 vs. Wyoming 66
- Mar 11, 2021 - San Diego State 69 vs. Wyoming 66
- Jan 30, 2021 - San Diego State 98 vs. Wyoming 71
- Jan 28, 2021 - San Diego State 87 vs. Wyoming 57
- Jan 21, 2020 - San Diego State 72 vs. Wyoming 55
- Jan 08, 2020 - San Diego State 72 vs. Wyoming 52
- Jan 08, 2019 - San Diego State 84 vs. Wyoming 54
- Feb 14, 2018 - San Diego State 87 vs. Wyoming 77