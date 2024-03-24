Who's Playing

Yale Bulldogs @ San Diego State Aztecs

Current Records: Yale 20-9, San Diego State 22-9

The Yale Bulldogs and the San Diego State Aztecs will face of in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at 9:40 p.m. ET on Sunday at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena. We saw both of these teams recently pull out wins they weren't expected to get, so we'll see who gives it right back.

Yale waltzed into their matchup on Friday with two straight wins but they left with three. They had just enough and edged Auburn out 78-76.

Yale can attribute much of their success to John Poulakidas, who went 6 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 28 points and 2 assists. It was the first time this season that Poulakidas scored 20 or more points.

Meanwhile, San Diego State earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Friday. They snuck past UAB with a 69-65 win.

Lamont Butler and Jaedon LeDee were among the main playmakers for San Diego State as the former scored 15 points along with four steals and the latter scored 32 points along with eight rebounds. Butler didn't help San Diego State's cause all that much against New Mexico last Saturday but the same can't be said for this game.

Yale has been performing incredibly well recently as they've won six of their last seven matches, which provided a nice bump to their 23-9 record this season. As for San Diego State, their win bumped their record up to 25-10.

Yale is hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 12-6-1 against the spread when expected to win.

San Diego State is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Yale, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 129 points.

