Who's Playing

Cal State Fullerton @ No. 19 San Diego State

What to Know

The Cal State Fullerton Titans and the #19 San Diego State Aztecs are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 10 p.m. ET on Monday at Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl. Cal State Fullerton went 21-11 last year and made a brief appearance in the NCAA tournament before losing 78-61 to the Duke Blue Devils in the first round. The Aztecs also bowed out in the first round, losing 72-69 to the Creighton Bluejays following a 23-9 regular season.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 10 p.m. ET

Monday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl -- San Diego, California

Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl -- San Diego, California Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

San Diego State won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.