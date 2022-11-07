Who's Playing
Cal State Fullerton @ No. 19 San Diego State
What to Know
The Cal State Fullerton Titans and the #19 San Diego State Aztecs are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 10 p.m. ET on Monday at Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl. Cal State Fullerton went 21-11 last year and made a brief appearance in the NCAA tournament before losing 78-61 to the Duke Blue Devils in the first round. The Aztecs also bowed out in the first round, losing 72-69 to the Creighton Bluejays following a 23-9 regular season.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl -- San Diego, California
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
San Diego State won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.
- Dec 08, 2021 - San Diego State 66 vs. Cal State Fullerton 56