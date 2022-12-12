Who's Playing

Kennesaw State @ No. 22 San Diego State

Current Records: Kennesaw State 6-3; San Diego State 7-3

What to Know

The Kennesaw State Owls' road trip will continue as they head to Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl at 10 p.m. ET Monday to face off against the #22 San Diego State Aztecs. The Owls should still be feeling good after a victory, while San Diego State will be looking to regain their footing.

Kennesaw State didn't have too much trouble with the Charleston Southern Buccaneers on the road last week as they won 76-65.

Meanwhile, the Aztecs came up short against the Saint Mary's Gaels this past Saturday, falling 68-61. The losing side was boosted by forward Keshad Johnson, who had 12 points. Johnson had some trouble finding his footing against the Troy Trojans last Monday, so this was a step in the right direction. Johnson's points were the most he has had all season.

The Owls have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 15.5-point spread they are up against. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 4-0 against the spread when expected to lose.

Kennesaw State's win brought them up to 6-3 while San Diego State's loss pulled them down to 7-3. Kennesaw State is 3-2 after wins this year, and the Aztecs are 1-1 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 10 p.m. ET

Monday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl -- San Diego, California

Odds

The Aztecs are a big 15.5-point favorite against the Owls, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 15.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.