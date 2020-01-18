Watch San Diego State vs. Nevada: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

Nevada @ San Diego State

Current Records: Nevada 11-7; San Diego State 18-0

What to Know

The #7 San Diego State Aztecs will be playing at home against the Nevada Wolf Pack at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday. San Diego State is looking to extend their current 18-game winning streak.

The Aztecs beat the Fresno State Bulldogs 64-55 on Tuesday. It was another big night for G Malachi Flynn, who had 22 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Nevada escaped with a win against the Wyoming Cowboys by the margin of a single free throw, 68-67. It was another big night for G Jalen Harris, who had 20 points in addition to six boards.

The Aztecs are the favorite in this one, with an expected 13-point margin of victory. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

San Diego State was able to grind out a solid win over Nevada when the two teams previously met in March of last year, winning 65-56. San Diego State's victory shoved Nevada out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl -- San Diego, California

Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl -- San Diego, California TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $60.00

Odds

The Aztecs are a big 13-point favorite against the Wolf Pack, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 137

Series History

San Diego State have won seven out of their last ten games against Nevada.