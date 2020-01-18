Watch San Diego State vs. Nevada: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game
How to watch San Diego State vs. Nevada basketball game
Who's Playing
Nevada @ San Diego State
Current Records: Nevada 11-7; San Diego State 18-0
What to Know
The #7 San Diego State Aztecs will be playing at home against the Nevada Wolf Pack at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday. San Diego State is looking to extend their current 18-game winning streak.
The Aztecs beat the Fresno State Bulldogs 64-55 on Tuesday. It was another big night for G Malachi Flynn, who had 22 points along with five rebounds.
Meanwhile, Nevada escaped with a win against the Wyoming Cowboys by the margin of a single free throw, 68-67. It was another big night for G Jalen Harris, who had 20 points in addition to six boards.
The Aztecs are the favorite in this one, with an expected 13-point margin of victory. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
San Diego State was able to grind out a solid win over Nevada when the two teams previously met in March of last year, winning 65-56. San Diego State's victory shoved Nevada out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl -- San Diego, California
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
- Ticket Cost: $60.00
Odds
The Aztecs are a big 13-point favorite against the Wolf Pack, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 137
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
San Diego State have won seven out of their last ten games against Nevada.
- Mar 15, 2019 - San Diego State 65 vs. Nevada 56
- Mar 09, 2019 - Nevada 81 vs. San Diego State 53
- Feb 20, 2019 - San Diego State 65 vs. Nevada 57
- Mar 09, 2018 - San Diego State 90 vs. Nevada 73
- Mar 03, 2018 - San Diego State 79 vs. Nevada 74
- Feb 10, 2018 - Nevada 83 vs. San Diego State 58
- Feb 12, 2017 - San Diego State 70 vs. Nevada 56
- Jan 04, 2017 - Nevada 72 vs. San Diego State 69
- Mar 11, 2016 - San Diego State 67 vs. Nevada 55
- Jan 26, 2016 - San Diego State 57 vs. Nevada 54
